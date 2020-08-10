Fires affecting air quality in Garfield, other area counties

Smoke billows from the canyon walls as the Grizzly Creek Fire explodes in Glenwood Canyon on Monday afternoon.

Chelsea Self / Post Independent

Smoke from the Pine Gulch Fire burning north of Grand Junction, and as of Monday from the new Grizzly Creek Fire in Glenwood Canyon, is severely affecting air quality in the region, prompting a public health alert.

Garfield County remains under an advisory for wildfire smoke by the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE). The Pine Gulch blaze had grown to more than 29,000 acres, and as of 7 p.m. Monday the Grizzly Creek fire was at 1,300 acres.

“We have seen a rise in particulate matter, due primarily to the Pine Gulch Fire,” Garfield County Environmental Health Specialist Anna Cochran said in the Monday morning press release. “We will continue to monitor real-time information in Battlement Mesa and Rifle relating to the smoke.”

The Grizzly Creek Fire was affecting air quality in the far eastern part of the county, and in neighboring Eagle and Pitkin counties.

Garfield County Public Health also advises that wildfire smoke can severely impact people with respiratory ailments, including COVID-19, and lower one’s immune system.

More information can be found at the Centers for Disease Control’s Wildfire Smoke and COVID-19 page, including an explanation of the differences between symptoms of smoke exposure and COVID-19, and protections from wildfire smoke during the pandemic.

As of Aug. 10, the 24-hour average for Particulate Matter 2.5 has risen around 40 micrograms per cubic meter.

“This puts us in the ‘unhealthy for sensitive groups’ category, according to the air quality index. We’re recommending that people to consider limiting outdoor activity when moderate to heavy smoke is present,” GCPH advises in it release.

PM 2.5 refers to tiny particulates that are two and a half microns or less in width, and can travel deep into the lungs when breathed in.

Current air quality information is available on the Garfield County website at http://www.garfield-county.com/air-quality and updates on the Pine Gulch Fire are available at http://www.garfieldcounty.net. Updates on the Grizzly Creek Fire can be found on a dedicated Facebook page.

Information on the health impacts of wildfire smoke can be found on the county’s wildfire smoke page.