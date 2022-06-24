Fireworks ban takes effect in Glenwood Springs

A fireworks ban in Glenwood Springs is now in effect until Nov. 1 or when terminated by the city manager or city council, a city news release states Friday evening.

“Due to high fire danger, the City of Glenwood Springs issues an administrative order temporarily prohibiting the private use, sale, and possession of fireworks effective 12:01 a.m. on Saturday, June 25,” the release states. “This Administrative Order shall be in effect until November 1, 2022 unless otherwise terminated or extended by the City Manager or City Council.”

The release cites ongoing dry conditions throughout Western Colorado in prompting the ban.

The Garfield County Commissioners enacted a similar ban for unincorporated Garfield County earlier in June.

Fire Safety Reminders