Fireworks ban takes effect in Glenwood Springs
A fireworks ban in Glenwood Springs is now in effect until Nov. 1 or when terminated by the city manager or city council, a city news release states Friday evening.
“Due to high fire danger, the City of Glenwood Springs issues an administrative order temporarily prohibiting the private use, sale, and possession of fireworks effective 12:01 a.m. on Saturday, June 25,” the release states. “This Administrative Order shall be in effect until November 1, 2022 unless otherwise terminated or extended by the City Manager or City Council.”
The release cites ongoing dry conditions throughout Western Colorado in prompting the ban.
The Garfield County Commissioners enacted a similar ban for unincorporated Garfield County earlier in June.
Fire Safety Reminders
- Register or update your contact information today for emergency alerts at http://www.GarCo911.com.
- Ask an out-of-town relative or friend to be your “family contact.” Your contact should live outside of your area. During family separations, it is often easier to contact an out of area relative. Family members should call the contact and tell him or her where they are. Everyone must know the contact’s name, address, and phone number.
- Prepare your home: Check for, and remove, fire hazards in and around your home (roofs, gutters and under decks) such as dried out branches, leaves and debris.
- Adults and children should know the basics: the sound of smoke alarms, the location of the nearest fire escape, emergency numbers, and an established meeting area.
- Be fire wise: Prepare an emergency evacuation kit to keep in your vehicle, and a go bag.
- Check vehicles and trailers before trips to ensure chains on the tow assembly aren’t dragging on the ground.
