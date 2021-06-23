Fireworks canceled, but still lots of fun planned for Independence Day
Due to extreme fire danger, Rifle has canceled the annual July 3rd fireworks show, the city announced Tuesday.
“Conditions in the area have not improved since June 18 when Garfield County implemented Stage 1 fire restrictions,” the city stated in a news release. “Those restrictions are applicable to the city of Rifle through Rifle Municipal Code 10-10-40(e).”
There are still plenty of activities for all ages scheduled for the Independence Day celebration.
From 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Metro Park, there will be a bounce house, dunk tank and bubble tower. Pool session fees will be only $3. Tickets must be purchased in advance for the pool on the city website, RifleCo.org.
At Centennial Park, Symphony in the Valley’s ensemble, Noodle Soup, will be playing a concert beginning at 7:15 p.m.
Symphony in the Valley will then present a patriotic concert beginning at 8:15 p.m. at the Centennial Park Amphitheater.
The sound system will be extended so people can enjoy great symphony sound even if they are not seated in front of the stage. Food vendors will be at the park as well.
“Come early and enjoy the afternoon visiting Rifle businesses, restaurants and the park prior to the show,” the release states. “Centennial Park is a beautiful venue with a great playground. The Centennial Park water spray pad will operate for extended hours that night until 8:30 p.m.”
For updated information on all city matters, visit the city website at RifleCo.org or its Facebook and Twitter pages.
