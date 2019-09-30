Fireworks likely cause of hillside fire near Glenwood airport in August

Fire crews work to battle a brush fire that broke out along the hillside just south of the Glenwood Springs Airport on Aug. 28.

Chelsea Self / Post Independent

A fire that scorched a hillside south of the Glenwood Springs Airport in late August and threatened at least one nearby home was likely caused by fireworks, according to Glenwood Springs Fire Department officials.

Glenwood Fire Chief Gary Tillotson said Monday that investigators found remnants of fireworks near the road that extends past the airport toward the private Prehm Ranch in the aftermath of the Aug. 28 wildfire.

No arrests have been made, but fire and police officials have some potential suspects based on video surveillance from one of the businesses in the area, Tillotson said.

“Video footage shows cars going out that way before the fire started, and then cars coming back,” he said.

The fire broke out the afternoon of Aug. 28 just below Four Mile Ranch and quickly spread up the steep hillside. It grew to about 20 acres before being brought under control by a combination of air and ground crews.

Nearby homes were evacuated, but residents were allowed to return by that evening.

Tillotson said the incident is an important reminder about the dangers of fireworks, especially when the fire danger is high as it has been through late summer and into early fall.

“It’s a constant reminder whenever something like this happens that you have to be careful with those kinds of things,” he said.

