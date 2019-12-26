Fireworks, live music to headline Glenwood Springs’ Grand New Year’s Eve celebration

The city of Glenwood Springs' Grand New Year's Celebration will take place on Seventh Street this year and will include a fireworks display shot at Two Rivers Park.

If staying up until midnight proves challenging for you, then the city of Glenwood Springs’ Grand New Year’s celebration may be just the event for you.

After all, the event will ring in 2020 slightly earlier than usual with a fireworks display beginning at 10 p.m.

“We wanted to offer something for families,” Pat Miller, Glenwood Springs recreation manager, said. “Hence the 10 o’clock fireworks.”

Crews will launch the 10- to 15-minute fireworks display from Two Rivers Park, which is currently closed for construction.

The free and open to the public Grand New Year’s Celebration itself, however, will take place on Seventh Street in downtown Glenwood Springs beginning at 6 p.m.

“It’ll actually be the first ever major event we’ve thrown on Seventh Street after the beautification process was completed,” Miller said. “It’s really exciting to host an event down there after many years of construction.”

According to Miller, the city will close off Seventh Street to vehicles between Colorado Avenue and Cooper Avenue to facilitate the pedestrian-oriented event.

In addition to fireworks, the New Year’s Eve celebration will also feature live music with performances by: Ripe, Zach Deputy, and The Mixx.

Billed as Colorado’s “ultimate party band,” The Mixx will take the stage beginning at 6 p.m.

Spanning decades and genres, the five-piece cover band’s setlist includes hits from the likes of Tom Petty to Maroon 5.

Following The Mixx, Georgia-based singer/songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Zach Deputy will perform from 8 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

On his album “Wash It in the Water” Deputy incorporated elements of hip-hop, funk and folky pop according to http://www.zachdeputy.com. Additionally, Deputy’s song “Home” has already surpassed well over two million plays on Spotify.

Despite the fireworks display ending a bit earlier, the celebration will continue until midnight with a performance from Ripe beginning at 10:30 p.m.

Formed in Boston, the seven-piece band fuses flavorful funk and anthemic rock into their high-energy, live shows.

“We wanted to highlight not only what this amazing valley has to offer with The Mixx but also some incredible acts that are nationally touring,” Miller said.

The Grand New Year’s celebration will offer beer sales with the proceeds going toward the Western Slope Veterans Coalition.

“We didn’t want to offer too many food vendors,” Miller said. “If you did want a sit-down dinner or a larger meal we want to encourage people to utilize our restaurants.”

According to Miller, the city hopes over 2,000 locals and tourists alike will attend its Grand New Year’s celebration.

