First annual tamale cook-off spices up Garfield County Cinco de Mayo celebration





Professional and amatuer chefs are slated to fill cooking pans during the inaugural Cinco De Mayo Tamale Cook-Off on Thursday, a Colorado River Valley Chamber news release states.

Judged on categories like best tamales, best salsa, best agua fresca and best dessert, the foodie showdown takes place during the 42nd Annual Cinco de Mayo celebration at the Garfield County Fairgrounds and Events Center from 5:30-8:30 p.m. Thursday.

Entry fees are $40 for chamber business members, $50 for individuals and $100 for non-member businesses, the release states. professional and amateur entries are encouraged and can be made online at http://www.Coloradorivervalleychamber.com

“Events include sampling from all Cook-off categories, beer tent, music by the Mariachi Band: Los Alegres de Mexico, and Matachines Santa Maria de Rifle Dancers, plus a Kids Corner featuring Pinatas, Games and Crafts,” the release states. “All of this provided by H.I.L.L.(Hispanics in Local Leadership).”

Tickets are $10 for adults, $5 for kids ages 11 to 17 and free for kids 10 and younger.

Sponsorship opportunities are available and a great way to reach 300-500 attendees, the release states.

Anyone interested in being an official Cinco Cook-off judge or a volunteer can contact Colorado River Valley Chamber of Commerce Executive Director JulieAnn Van Hoek at 970-625-2085.