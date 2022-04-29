First annual tamale cook-off spices up Garfield County Cinco de Mayo celebration
Professional and amatuer chefs are slated to fill cooking pans during the inaugural Cinco De Mayo Tamale Cook-Off on Thursday, a Colorado River Valley Chamber news release states.
Judged on categories like best tamales, best salsa, best agua fresca and best dessert, the foodie showdown takes place during the 42nd Annual Cinco de Mayo celebration at the Garfield County Fairgrounds and Events Center from 5:30-8:30 p.m. Thursday.
Entry fees are $40 for chamber business members, $50 for individuals and $100 for non-member businesses, the release states. professional and amateur entries are encouraged and can be made online at http://www.Coloradorivervalleychamber.com
“Events include sampling from all Cook-off categories, beer tent, music by the Mariachi Band: Los Alegres de Mexico, and Matachines Santa Maria de Rifle Dancers, plus a Kids Corner featuring Pinatas, Games and Crafts,” the release states. “All of this provided by H.I.L.L.(Hispanics in Local Leadership).”
Tickets are $10 for adults, $5 for kids ages 11 to 17 and free for kids 10 and younger.
Sponsorship opportunities are available and a great way to reach 300-500 attendees, the release states.
Anyone interested in being an official Cinco Cook-off judge or a volunteer can contact Colorado River Valley Chamber of Commerce Executive Director JulieAnn Van Hoek at 970-625-2085.
IF YOU GO
What: 42nd Annual Cinco de Mayo celebration
Where: Garfield County Fairgrounds and Events Center, 1001 Railroad Ave.
When: 5:30-8:30 p.m. May 5
How much: $10 for adults, $5 for kids ages 11-17 and free for kids 10 and younger
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Glenwood Springs and Garfield County make the Post Independent’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Over 20,000 people’s data potentially compromised in phishing scam targeting Valley View Hospital
A phishing scam granted outside users access to four Valley View Hospital email accounts, potentially impacting the personal data of about 21,000 people, including hospital employees and patients, a Valley View spokesperson wrote in an…