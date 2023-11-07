Updated unofficial election results show Garfield Re-2 candidates Haskell, Jenkins still in lead

An additional batch of unofficial election results released on Wednesday afternoon show Garfield Re-2 School Board candidates Chance Jenkins and Cassie Haskell as the likely winners.

Jenkins, running for a District D seat, is currently leading challengers Daniel Adams and Nicholas Cocina. Jenkins has so far garnered 2,387 819 votes (51.63%) over Adams’ 1,875 (40.56%) and Cocina’s 361 (7.81%).

Chance W. Jenkins.

“I look forward to working with the current board and the new board members,” Jenkins said on Wednesday. “I think we can help regain some of the trust and move forward in the positive direction and start talking some of the problems. Teacher retention is one of them.”

Jenkins added, “First thing I’m going to do is learn. I’ve got a lot of learning to do.”

Adams said it will be interesting to see the direction to new board takes since “there is no moderate voice anymore.”

“Jason (Shoup) Christina (Maness) have done a really good job in that, when (Board President Tony May) has brought extreme viewpoints, they made sure it was moderated,” he said. “Without voices like that it’s going to be a lot easier for things to move quickly in very odd directions.”

Haskell, running for District B, leads with 3,010 votes (64.14%) over challenger Kaylin Harju’s 1,683 votes (35.86%).

Cassie Haskell.

Fathom Jensen is running unopposed for District C.

“I am excited to work with any of the candidates,” Jensen said after the first batch of votes. “The thing I’m looking forward to most is working with both the future board and the current board on maintaining transparency and openness with everybody and making sure everybody feels welcome regardless of which side of the table and which side of the issue you are on.

“You can disagree but respectfully disagree, and that’s one thing I think we need to work on.”

Fathom Jensen.

Current Garfield Re-2 seats up this election cycle include District C’s Christina Maness and District B’s Jason Shoup. Dawn Evridge formally represented District D but resigned in September.

Shoup, Maness and Evridge’s seats are up for re-election to four-year terms, but the current incumbents are not running this year.