First changes to COGCC come as new panel named

New-look COGCC

• Brenda Haun of Grover, unaffiliated — to serve as an agricultural production or royalty member. Haun is a veterinarian and she and her family own a cattle ranch in Weld County.

• Erin Overturf of Denver, Democrat — to serve as an environmental protection member. Overturf is Deputy Director, Clean Energy Program with Western Resource Advocates.

• Howard Boigon of Denver, Democrat — to serve as a member with experience in the oil and gas industry. Boigon is an oil and gas attorney with several years of experience in the industry.

• John Messner of Gunnison, Democrat — to serve as a local government member. Messner is a Gunnison County commissioner.

• Liane Jollon of Durango, unaffiliated — to serve as a member with experience in public health. Jollon is the director of San Juan Basin Public Health.

• Mark Hopkins of Broomfield, Republican — to serve as a member with technical expertise relevant to the issues considered by the commission. Hopkins is a retired engineer following a career with the Chevron Corporation.

• Pam Eaton of Boulder, Democrat — to serve as a wildlife protection member. Eaton is founder of Green West Strategies, a consulting firm focusing on conservation and renewable energy and former deputy vice president with the Wilderness Society.