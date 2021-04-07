First responders save two from drug overdoses Rifle Wednesday morning

Two people who reportedly overdosed on heroin in Rifle on Wednesday morning were revived by the life-saving nasal spray medication Narcan, according to a news release.

The overdoses occurred in separate locations.

Members of the Rifle Police Department and Colorado River Fire Rescue responded to the first overdose around 12:07 a.m. at an apartment complex. The other overdose occurred at a Rifle hotel around 1:21 a.m.

“Both patients were provided multiple doses of Narcan on scene and they were subsequently transported to Grand River Hospital by Colorado River Fire Rescue,” the release states. “In each case, the patient survived. We are providing this information to the public out of concern for the health and safety of those that use opioids.”

Rifle officers and CRFR firefighters helped administer two doses of Narcan, a prescription designed to suppress the effects of an opioid overdose by restoring a person’s ability to breathe in emergency situations, on the patient at the apartment complex and performed cardiopulmonary resuscitation.

“CRFR personnel arrived on the scene and administered life-saving measures.,” the release states. “The patient was transported by CRFR to Grand River Hospital for continued care.”

For the overdose at the hotel, bystanders on the scene administered Narcan to the patient.

“Garfield County Sheriff’s deputies arrived and provided two doses of Narcan for the patient,” the release states. “Colorado Fire River Rescue responded, stabilized, and transported the male to the hospital for further evaluation.”

The RPD and CRFR do believe it’s possible the heroin used in these cases contained fentanyl, a synthetic opioid 50 to 100 times stronger than morphine.

“Without Narcan,” the release states, “an opioid overdose subdues a person’s respiratory drive which can be fatal.”