Five seats up for Rifle City Council





Rifle City Council will have five seats open this year come election season, the city announced Tuesday.

“Mayor Barbara Clifton and Mayor Pro Tem Theresa Hamilton have reached their term limits and are not eligible to run for office again in this election cycle,” it states in a news release. “Councilors Sean Strode, Joe Carpenter and Clint Hostettler will need to run if they wish to remain in office.”

All council seats are four-year, at-large terms, ending in 2025. At large means the incumbent represents the entire population as opposed to a single district.

Petitions for candidacy may be circulated from Aug. 3-23, the release states. They must be returned to the Rifle City Clerk’s office no later than the end of the business day at 5 p.m. Aug. 23.

The Garfield County election is Nov. 2.

The Rifle City Clerk’s Office has election packets available for potential candidates. Every registered elector 18 years of age or older on the date of the election who has resided in Rifle for at least 12 consecutive months immediately preceding the date of the election is eligible to circulate a nominating petition, the release states.

Applicants interested in running for City Council must come to the City Clerk’s Office in City Hall, 202 Railroad Ave., to pick up one of these packets, the release states. It contains the necessary campaign documents. There is no fee to participate.

For updated information on all city matters, go to Rifleco.org or visit its Facebook and Twitter pages.