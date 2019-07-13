Breaking: Flash flood warning for eastern Garfield, northern Pitkin counties

A flash flood warning has been issued by the National Weather Service for Saturday evening in eastern Garfield County and north-central Pitkin County.

The warning is in effect until 8 p.m. and includes the towns of Carbondale and Basalt, according to the alert sent out by NWS in Grand Junction.

Thunderstorms passing through the area had already produced heavy rain in areas along the Crystal and Roaring Fork rivers. The NWS warns that flooding is possible along West Sopris Creek, Prince Creek, Avalanche Creek, Bulldog Creek and North Thompson Creek.

Colorado Highway 133 between mile markers 64 and 66 could also be impacted, the NWS stated in its flood warning issued a little after 5 p.m.

“Excessive rainfall over the area will cause mudslides near steep terrain … and can consist of rock, mud, vegetation and other loose materials,” according to the NWS warning.

“It is important to know where you are relative to streams, rivers or creeks which can become killers in heavy rains,” the Weather Service said in a statement accompanying the warning. “Campers and hikers should avoid streams or creeks.”

A flash flood warning means that flooding is imminent or occurring, according to the alert.

On a possibly weather-related note, there is also reportedly a power outage in the south Glenwood Springs area as of about 5:45 p.m.

This is a developing story that will be updated as new information is provided.