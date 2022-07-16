UPDATE: Flash flood warning lifted for Grizzly Creek burn scar

Update, 3 p.m. Saturday — The flash flood warning is issued for the Grizzly Creek burn scar in Glenwood Canyon is now lifted, the National Weather Service announced.

Interstate 70 between Glenwood Springs and Dotsero is now open in both directions.

The flash flood warning was originally announced at 2:15 p.m. when Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain over the Grizzly Creek Fire Burn Area.