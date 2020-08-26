Flash flood watch in effect for Grizzly Creek burn area until 6 p.m. Wednesday

Heavy rainfall of nearly a half-inch is expected over the Grizzly Creek burn area between now and 6 p.m., the National Weather Service reports.

The Flash Flood watch includes the Central Colorado River Basin and the cities of Glenwood Springs, Carbondale, Eagle, Edwards and Basalt.

“Residents near the Grizzly Creek burn area should prepare for potential flooding impacts,” the National Weather Service alert states. “Be sure to stay up to date with information from local authorities.”