Flash flood warning expires; flood watch in effect until 10 p.m. for Glenwood Springs
Update 1:25 p.m.: The flood warning has expired but a watch remains in place until 10 p.m. Friday.
A flash flood warning is in effect for Glenwood Springs until 1:30 p.m. today, but so far no such warning has been issued for the Grizzly Creek Fire burn scar.
According to CoTrip.org, a flash flood watch is in effect for Glenwood Canyon and Interstate 70 remains open.
This is a developing story. Check back later for more information.
