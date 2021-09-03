I-70 reopens Friday through Glenwood Canyon after warning expires for Grizzly Creek burn scar

Interstate 70 has reopened Friday night through Glenwood Canyon after a flash flood warning expired for the Grizzly Creek burn scar and the road was checked for debris.

Colorado Department of Transportation crews “did a sweep of the canyon to ensure no slide materials entered the interstate and have deemed it safe to reopen,” the agency said just after 6:30 p.m.

CDOT crews will remain on standby at closure points in case there are future rain events this evening, officials said. For those traveling through Glenwood Canyon over the holiday weekend, there is a chance Saturday that a weak storm is capable of brief light rain on the burn scar, according to forecasters. Sunday and Monday should be pleasant and dry, CDOT said.

The National Weather service issued the flash flood warning Friday afternoon.