Flash flood warnings expire for Lake Christine, Grizzly Creek burn scars

Flash flood warnings were issued Tuesday afternoon for wildfire burn scars in the Roaring Fork Valley and Glenwood Canyon but passed without much concern.

A flash flood warning was been issued for the Basalt Mountain and Lake Christine Fire burn area and expired at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Basalt Police Chief Greg Knott said that as of 4:35 p.m. there were no flooding or mudslide issues in the Basalt area. Only light rain fell on the Lake Christine burn scar in the El Jebel-Willits area, he said. There was heavier rain in the burn scar above downtown Basalt but no debris flow as of that time, he said. Rainwater was coming down some Hill District streets but nothing out of the ordinary.

Knott said he had been in regular contact with the Eagle County emergency management coordinator on Tuesday afternoon and received no reports of problems up Fryingpan Valley outside of Basalt town limits.

National Weather Service radar showed the heavy rain grazed the north side of the Basalt area and quickly moved out.

According to the National Weather Service warning , “At 3:27 p.m., Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain over the Lake Christine Fire Burn Area. The expected rainfall rate is 0.5 to 1 inch in 1 hour. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly.”

Weather officials were concerned that excessive rainfall over the burn scar could result in debris flow moving through the burn scar into El Jebel as well as across Fryingpan Road north of Basalt as well as Cattle Creek Road.

The warning for the Grizzly Creek area expired at 4:45 p.m. Interstate 70 through the Glenwood Canyon, where the fire burned in 2020, remains closed as crews try to dig through recent mudslides Thursday and again Saturday.

“At 3:49 p.m., Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain over the Grizzly Creek Fire Burn Area including Deadhorse and French Creek drainages,” according to that NWS warning. “Between 0.4 and 0.6 inches of rain have fallen. The expected rainfall rate is 0.3 to 0.7 inches in 1 hour. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly.”