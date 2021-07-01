Flash flood watch in effect for Glenwood Canyon
A flash flood watch is in effect for the Grizzly Creek burn scar in Glenwood Canyon, the Colorado Department of Transportation announced around 12:30 p.m.
“There are safety closures in place for rest areas in Glenwood Canyon and the recreation path,” CDOT stated in a news release. “Motorists planning to travel through Glenwood Canyon should monitor the weather closely.”
During a flash flood watch, CDOT has crews and equipment on standby in preparation for a closure of Interstate 70, the release states. If there is a flash flood warning for the Grizzly Creek burn scar, CDOT will close I-70 through Glenwood Canyon.
Updates on when the Watch ends will be posted to cotrip.org and CDOT’s Twitter page.
