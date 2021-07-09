Flash flood watch for Grizzly Creek burn area ended
A flash flood watch that was issued Friday for the Grizzly Creek burn area in Glenwood Canyon has now ended.
The National Weather Service announced the watch at 2:44 p.m. and it ended at 6 p.m.
“Flash Flood Watch for the Grizzly reek Fire Burn Area in portions of northwest Colorado and west central Colorado, including the following areas,” the alert originally stated, “in northwest Colorado, Flat Tops. In west central Colorado, Central Colorado River Basin and Gore and Elk Mountains/Central Mountain Valleys.”
“National Weather Service Meteorologists are forecasting possible heavy rainfall over the Grizzly Creek Fire Burn Area, which may lead to flash flooding and debris flows,” the alert stated.
People were asked to monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should flash flood warnings be issued, the alert stated.
