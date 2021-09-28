Flash flood watch issued for Grizzly Creek burn scar
National Weather Service: Watch in effect until 9 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 28
A flash flood watch is in effect until 9 p.m. for the Grizzly Creek burn scar, the National Weather Service states.
Although Interstate 70 remains open through Glenwood Canyon as of 12:45 p.m. Tuesday, it could close if the flash flood watch is upgraded to a warning.
Go to https://cotrip.org/home.htm for the most up-to-date travel information.
