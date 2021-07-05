Flood watch quickly turns to warning over Grizzly Creek burn area

Monday, July 5 Flash Flood Watch area.

National Weather Service image

A Flash Flood Warning has again been issued Monday by the National Weather Service for the area including the Grizzly Creek Fire burn scar, closing Interstate 70 in both directions through Glenwood Canyon as of 4:49 p.m.

The warning came less than 20 minutes after the National Weather Service issued a Flash Flood Watch for the area, until 7 p.m. A large storm cell is moving west over the southern end of the Flat Tops toward the canyon.

“National Weather Service meteorologists are forecasting possible heavy rainfall over the Grizzly Creek Fire burn area, which may lead to flash flooding and debris flows,” according to the latest flood alert.

Multiple mud and debris flows in Glenwood Canyon on Saturday closed I-70 overnight and into Sunday.

This is a developing story will be updated.