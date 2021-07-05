Flood watch quickly turns to warning over Grizzly Creek burn area
Glenwood Canyon closed as watch remains in effect until 7 p.m.
A Flash Flood Warning has again been issued Monday by the National Weather Service for the area including the Grizzly Creek Fire burn scar, closing Interstate 70 in both directions through Glenwood Canyon as of 4:49 p.m.
The warning came less than 20 minutes after the National Weather Service issued a Flash Flood Watch for the area, until 7 p.m. A large storm cell is moving west over the southern end of the Flat Tops toward the canyon.
“National Weather Service meteorologists are forecasting possible heavy rainfall over the Grizzly Creek Fire burn area, which may lead to flash flooding and debris flows,” according to the latest flood alert.
Multiple mud and debris flows in Glenwood Canyon on Saturday closed I-70 overnight and into Sunday.
This is a developing story will be updated.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Glenwood Springs and Garfield County make the Post Independent’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Flood watch quickly turns to warning over Grizzly Creek burn area
A Flash Flood Warning has again been issued Monday by the National Weather Service for the area including the Grizzly Creek Fire burn scar, closing Interstate 70 in both directions through Glenwood Canyon as of…