Flash flood watch issued over Grizzly Creek burn scar area for Saturday afternoon
The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood watch Saturday for the Central Colorado River Basin, and specifically the Flat Tops area above the Grizzly Creek burn scar in Glenwood Canyon.
The watch is in effect from 1 p.m. to 10 p.m.
“Flash flooding and debris flows caused by excessive rainfall are possible over the Grizzly Creek fire burn area,” the NWS alert issued just after 9 a.m. states. “This watch is specific to the Grizzly Creek burn scar In Glenwood Canyon.”
The watch area includes northwest Colorado, the Flat Tops, the Central Colorado River Basin, the Gore and Elk Mountains and the central mountain valleys.*
A flash flood watch means that heavy rains are predicted and conditions could lead to flooding.
Residents of the area and anyone recreating in or driving through Glenwood Canyon on Interstate 70 are advised to prepare for potential flooding, the alert states.
The Colorado Department of Transportation also closes the Glenwood Canyon recreation path and rest areas during flood watches. For updated information, visit cotrip.org.
