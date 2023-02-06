Fleeing party still alive after Friday’s police chase

A police pursuit on Interstate 70 Friday afternoon is currently under investigation with the Colorado State Patrol, a Garfield County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson said Monday.

“There was a brief pursuit that ended with the person fleeing, crashing their vehicle,” Walter Stowe, Garfield County public information officer, said.

Stowe said the person who fled from the police survived the crash and was immediately taken to the hospital, but the county was unable to provide any additional information on their condition

Stowe did not release any further details.

Since the pursuit ended on the interstate with a crash, the Colorado State Patrol will be conducting the investigation into the person who fled from police.

The pursuit started at 2:30 p.m. near the Rifle Airport and ended with the accident on I-70 between South Canyon and New Castle.

The incident caused the county to close Eastbound I-70 for several hours. They detoured drivers from New Castle to U.S. Highway 6.