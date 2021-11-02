Fletchall, May and Shoup on track to win Garfield Re-2 seats

Two newcomers and a familiar face will likely sit on the Garfield Re-2 School Board.

Following Tuesday’s election, Britton Fletchall won District A seat after challenger Jessica Paugh withdrew her candidacy earlier in October. The District A spot was previously held by Tom Slappey.

Meanwhile, in District E Tony May was on track Tuesday to beat challenger Caitlin Carey. The District E spot was previously held by Anne Guettler.

District B incumbent Jason Shoup ran uncontested.

On Oct. 13, District C member Katie Mackley announced her resignation over political upheaval over mask mandates. On Monday, the board appointed Christina Maness to fill the vacant position.

Fletchall, who could not be reached before deadline, is a finance and customer service manager for Doc Holliday Harley-Davidson and Power sports in Glenwood Springs. Following the district’s implementation this fall of a mask mandate, Fletchall personally signed a public petition to challenge the order.

Fletchall throughout his campaign has advocated to bolster exercise, healthier eating habits and rapid testing among the student body. In addition, he would like to challenge more English-speaking students to learn Spanish.

May, a computer consultant, leans heavily on creating an advisory group to unify competing ideas on computer science instruction. In addition, he supports a policy of no politics in non-social studies and government curriculum.

“Gracias and thank you to everyone that gave me your support, hospitality and words of encouragement. I’m looking forward to school visits to witness and promote student achievement through dedication and innovation,” May said. “Please join me in congratulating the new board and offer our community our good will and steady effort to wind ways to come together, to find the necessary compromises, to bridge our differences and help restore and heal and take part in continuously improving our valley so that our next generation has an opportunity to to prosper.”

May said the new board has a task to understand and act on what the concerns are of the parents, teachers and staff of Garfield Re-2.

“We want to clarify that we are a new board and that we are going to take a look at all the possibilities that have been presented to us,” May said. “And we are listening.”

Shoup, who works with Colorado Mountain College as a welding and instructor and is an board appointee ending a two-year term, wants to look at increasing employee salaries within the district as well as possibly providing affordable housing for employees.

Shoup did not respond in time for comment.

Carey, a former teacher, touted wanting to provide more financial opportunities for district instructors. In addition, she advocated for providing in-house student internships to promote careers in instruction.

