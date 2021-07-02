Flood watch in effect for Glenwood Canyon Friday, July 2





With meteorologists forecasting heavy rainfall over the Grizzly Creek burn scar in Glenwood Canyon, the National Weather Service has issued a flood watch until 7 p.m. Friday, July 2.

The National Weather Service states in a news release that heavy rain falling on the burn scar could lead to flash flooding and debris flows.

This marks the second flood watch issued by the National Weather Service for Glenwood Canyon this week.

Glenwood Canyon experienced multiple mudslides and debris flows June 26-27 due to heavy rainfall.

The slides prompted the Colorado Department of Transportation to intermittently close eastbound and westbound traffic on Interstate 70.

The flood watch for the Grizzly Creek Fire burn scar covers portions of northwest and west-central Colorado. This includes the Flat Tops, Colorado River Basin and Gore and Elk Mountains/ Central Mountain Valleys, the release stated.

For updates on road closures and forecasts, visit cotrip.org