FMLD awards $165,369 in spring mini-grants

The Garfield County Federal Mineral Lease District Board of Directors on Monday announced seven spring-cycle grants to local governments totaling $165,369.

All of the awards this cycle were made in the FMLD’s Mini Grant Program. They included:

Battlement Mesa Metropolitan District: Water service replacement, $24,960

Garfield County Communications Authority: Service monitor, $25,000

Garfield County Housing Authority: ADA unit renovation, $25,000

Town of New Castle: South alley fence replacement, $24,972

Town of Parachute: Dump truck, $25,000

Town of Silt: Police vehicle, $25,000

Silt Water Conservancy District: John Deere tractor, $15,437

Funds for the grants are derived from mineral extraction leases on federal lands within Garfield County, and are administered by the Garfield County Federal Mineral Lease District Board of Directors.

Since its inception in 2011, the district has awarded grants totaling nearly $27.8 million, including $80,000 in Grantee of the Year Awards. Past recipients of major grants have included the Morgridge Commons space above the Glenwood Springs Library, the Rifle municipal pool project and several area streets projects across the county.

The fall 2021 grant cycle is anticipated to begin in August, with awards announced in October.

