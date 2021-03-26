Following background checks for 2021 Glenwood Springs council candidates, just one found with misdemeanor conviction

Editor’s note: This story has been updated to correct information about voting.

The results of criminal history background checks conducted by the Post Independent on four Glenwood Springs City Council candidates showed that one candidate had a misdemeanor drug conviction in 2018.

Ricky Rodriguez, 41 was found guilty of a misdemeanor drug charge in October of 2018. Rodriguez faced other charges stemming from an Oct. 28, 2018 arrest, but all of those were dismissed by the district attorney’s office.

Rodriguez is the owner of Native Son Restaurant and Bar and is the only non-incumbent candidate on the ballot.

He’s running for the At-Large seat against incumbent Shelley Kaup.

Incumbents Jonathan Godes and Ingrid Wussow are also up for reelection.

Background checks on Kaup, Godes and Wussow revealed no past criminal history.

The background checks were completed through the Colorado Bureau of Investigation.

Voting for the April 6 city election is now open. Eligible voters who are already registered should receive a ballot in the mail, which can be mailed back or returned at the drop box outside the Garfield County Courthouse.

Those with a Colorado driver’s license can register to vote online at sos.state.co.us/pubs/elections/vote/VoterHome.html. Colorado voters without a driver’s license must fill out the form online at https://www.sos.state.co.us/pubs/elections/vote/VoterRegFormEnglish.pdf and “then mail, deliver, or scan the signed form and email it to your county clerk and recorder.”

Ballots are available upon appointment at Glenwood Springs City Hall. For more info go to https://www.ci.glenwood-springs.co.us/151/City-Clerk or call the City Clerk at 970-384-6406.

smarvel@postindependent.com