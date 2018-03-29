Foot chase leads to arrest in east Glenwood Springs back yard

Area law enforcement surrounded a guesthouse in the Bennett Avenue neighborhood east of downtown Glenwood Springs Thursday afternoon, making a successful arrest involving a man wanted on several burglary and theft charges out of Rifle.

Glenwood Springs Police confronted the suspect, Deven Arlington-Hernandez, 24, of Rifle, who had an active arrest warrant, near the Glenwood Library around 1:30 p.m. Thursday and attempted to make an arrest.

“He bolted, and the chase was on,” Glenwood Springs Police Chief Terry Wilson said. Officers tracked him to the 800 block of Bennett and brought in reinforcements from Glenwood and the Garfield County Sheriff’s Office, he said.

Several neighbors said they had seen the suspect running through back yards in the area. Wilson said people were advised to stay inside until the situation settled down. Glenwood’s K-9 unit was called in, and the dog traced a scent to a guest house in one of the back yards.

“We were in the process of picking the lock, when [Arlington-Hernandez] realized the game was up and came down the stairs and surrendered himself,” Wilson said.

The incident lasted about 45 minutes, he said. “Between the sheriff’s office and our guys, it went pretty seamlessly. It was a testament to our training and working together,” Wilson said.

Recommended Stories For You

Arlington-Hernandez was booked into the Garfield County Jail on charges including second-degree burglary and theft of less than $20,000, a class five felony, stemming from the earlier Rifle incident. Additional arrest charges included first-degree criminal trespass, resisting arrest and obstructing a police officer.