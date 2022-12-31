Forced vehicle stop on I-70 near Parachute Friday leads to arrest on drug charges

Items confiscated from the suspect's car during the Friday arrest on Interstate 70 near Parachute.

Garfield County Sheriff’s Office photo

A Friday police chase on Interstate 70 between Rifle and Parachute led to the arrest of the driver on narcotics charges after he was allegedly found in possession of a large quantity of suspected fentanyl pills, according to a Garfield County Sheriff’s Office news release issued Saturday.

At about 2 p.m. Friday, investigators with the multijurisdictional Special Problems Enforcement and Response team (SPEAR) and Garfield County Sheriff’s Office deputies contacted a vehicle near Rifle for driving recklessly.

“The driver chose to elude the deputy who first made contact and headed west on I-70 towards Grand Junction,” the release states. “Spike strips were deployed near mile marker 81 of I-70 in an attempt to stop the vehicle. The vehicle continued west for a few more miles until it came to a stop near the Garfield/Mesa County line with both rear tires disintegrated.”

Authorities said the driver, Dylan Thomas Zweygardt, 37, was found to be in possession of a large quantity of suspected fentanyl pills along with several other suspected narcotics and a large amount of cash. Zweygardt was arrested on multiple charges, including possession with intent to distribute the drugs, and remained in the Garfield County Jail Saturday evening.

Assisting agencies included the Rifle and Parachute police department and Debeque Fire Protection District, the release states.