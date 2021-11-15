Forest Christmas tree cutting permits now available

Christmas tree cutting permits for the White River National Forest are now available online [http://www.recreation.gov ] and from local ranger district offices and local vendors.

Permits cost $10, with an additional $2.50 fee for online purchases. Trees are to be for personal use, with a limit of five permits per person.

Full details can also be found online [http://www.fs.usda.gov/whiteriver ], including vendor locations and the rules and regulations for Christmas tree cutting.

“Cutting your own Christmas tree is a great way to connect with the forest and create memories with your family,” White River National Forest Supervisor Scott Fitzwilliams said in a news release.

Tree thinning can also help improve the forest ecosystem, he said.

“Cutting a Christmas tree can help improve forest health by thinning densely populated stands of small-diameter trees, which helps other trees grow larger and can open areas that provide food for wildlife,” Fitzwilliams said.

In addition, families with current fourth grade students are eligible for a free Christmas tree permit through the Every Kid Outdoors program online and at Forest Service offices by presenting a valid pass or paper voucher printed from the Every Kid Outdoors website [everykidoutdoors.gov/ ].

Forest officials advise that many forest roads close prior to or on Nov. 23. Road closures and maps of available areas for tree cutting that are accessible can also be found on the main White River National Forest website.