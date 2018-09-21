Forest closure lifted for Cache Creek Fire area Friday

The Rifle Ranger District of the White River National Forest will lift the Cache Creek Fire emergency area closure, effective Friday, and reopen popular hunting areas and trails.

“Much of the burned area has cooled, but there is still minimal fire activity in the vicinity of the Cache Creek and Battlement Creek drainages,” according to a Thursday news release from the Forest Service.

“The Cache Creek Fire is 55 percent contained, and it continues to smolder in interior fuels. The fire will remain at current containment due to steep, inaccessible terrain located on the southern portion of the fire.”

The fire continues to be monitored by local fire managers. The public may still see smoke on hot, dry days until ample rain or snow falls, according to the release.

"We are glad to be able to lift this closure ahead of the height of hunting season," said Sarah Hankens, district ranger. "We ask that hunters and recreationists avoid the areas where residual smoldering may be occurring. Please be aware that hazards such as tree snags and ash pits exist in burned areas."

Hunters and others entering recently burned areas should exercise caution and understand that fire can create forest hazards. Burned trees can fall suddenly, and roots of trees can burn underground creating ash pits that may not be readily visible. Burned forests are especially hazardous in windy conditions, the Forest Service advises.