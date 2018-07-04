Forest Service closes Basalt Mountain area due to fire

BASALT, Colorado — Due to the Lake Christine Fire, the White River National Forest has issued an emergency area closure order for the general public, effective immediately for all National Forest Lands north of the Basalt State Wildlife Area.

The closure takes in the area between the Forest boundary and Bowers Gulch to the west, and southwest of Red Table Mountain and Frenchman Creek to the east.

The closure area includes Basalt Mountain, the Cattle Creek area (including all of the single-track trails within the Cattle Creek Area), Sawmill Gulch area, the Seven Castles area including Otto Creek and Downey Creek, and all hiking, biking and motorcycle trails between Basalt Mountain and Cottonwood Pass.

“This closure order in place for public safety and so firefighters can conduct suppression operations,” according to a Forest Service press release.

The closures includes the following Forest system roads: Red Table Road (FSR 514); Basalt Mountain Road (FSR 524/524.1A); Cattle Creek Road (FSR 509); Slaughter Spring Road (FSR 430.1B); Brewster Gulch Road (FSR 430); Fitzpatrick Gulch Road (FSR 529/529.2A).

The following trails are also closed:Lone Pine Trail System (Trail No. 1913/1913.3/1913.2); "Locked Gate Trail" (Trail No. 3510/3510.2); Taylor Creek Pass (Trail No. 1909); Basalt Mountain (Trail No. 1911); Trail; Mill Creek Trail; Blue Creek Flats (No. N524.1D)