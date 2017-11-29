Formal sexual harassment complaint filed against Sen. Baumgardner

A former legislative aide has filed a sexual harassment complaint against Republican state Sen. Randy Baumgardner for inappropriately touching her.

The woman alleges that Baumgardner of Hot Sulphur Springs slapped and grabbed her buttocks about four times over a three month period during the 2016 legislative session when she worked at the State Capitol. She alleges that each incident happened inside the Capitol building during her workday, often while she was walking through a corridor next to the Senate Chamber.

She wishes to remain anonymous out of fear of retribution. The formal process allows the complaint to remain private.

She said the incidents were embarrassing and she didn't tell her supervisors, but did tell two people who also worked at the Capitol at that time.

"I just thought this was something you had to push aside. I always knew he was someone to stay away from," she said. "He's just unsavory. They're like, that's how he is. It's very well known."

Baumgardner’s district includes Garfield County.

