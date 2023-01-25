Former Coal Ridge track standout Peyton Garrison named amongst Sports Women of Colorado honorees
Even after graduation, Peyton Garrison is still notching accolades for Coal Ridge High School.
The Titans’ standout runner was just named amongst the best female athletes in Colorado, a Monday news release states. She joins 48 other female athletes recognized this year by Sportswomen of Colorado as the “top female athletes and contributors to women’s athletics.”
Sportswomen of Colorado, founded in 1974 as a community-based organization that supports and honors female athletes, has in the past recognized people like WNBA Coach of the Year Becky Hammon, MVP of the National Women’s Soccer League Sophia Smith, and volleyball coach Tom Hilbert.
“The women, coaches, and organizations are being recognized for their outstanding sports achievements during 2022,” the release states. “The honor is a true testament to their incredible talent and dedication.”
Garrison’s high school track record almost spans longer than the races she runs. Her senior year in 2022, she was named the Western Slope League 3A Female Athlete of the Year and has multiple state titles in the 100- 200- and 400-meter events.
She is now on the Montana State University Women’s Track and Field team.
The Sportswomen of Colorado awards ceremony is slated for March 12 at the Hyatt Regency Denver Tech Center.
