Former Colorado Gov. Dick Lamm dies at 85

FILE - In this Jan. 8, 2019, file photo, former Colorado Gov. Dick Lamm, right, joins his wife, Dottie, at the inauguration ceremony for Colorado Gov. Jared Polis in Denver. Lamm, who successfully fought to stop the 1976 Winter Olympics from being held in Colorado even though they had been awarded to the state, passed away late Thursday following complications from a pulmonary embolism suffered this week, his wife, Dottie Lamm, said in a statement issued Friday, July 30, 2021. He was 85. Lamm served three terms as governor from 1975 to 1987.



Former three-term Colorado Gov. Richard “Dick” Lamm died Thursday night at age 85, his wife said in a statement. He was one of the longest-serving governors in the state’s history.

Lamm would have turned 86 next week, but was surrounded by friends and family when he died of complications from a pulmonary embolism, according to his wife and 1998 Democratic nominee for U.S. Senate Dottie Lamm. He had two children.

“I’m very saddened to hear about the passing of former Gov. Dick Lamm and send my condolences to Dottie and his entire family,” Gov. Jared Polis said in a statement Friday. “I thank Governor Lamm for his service to the state of Colorado both as governor and his many years teaching. Gov. Lamm took on tough issues, and he never shied away from civil political discourse and embraced collaboration.”

The former Democratic governor, who was born in Wisconsin before moving to Denver in 1962, served three terms from 1975 to 1987. He also was a state representative from 1966 to 1974.

