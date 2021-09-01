CMC board of trustees cancels election, approves contracts for student housing project in meeting
Former Snowmass mayor Butler to be only new face on CMC Board of Trustees
The Colorado Mountain College board of trustees voted to cancel fall elections on Tuesday after all three seats with expiring terms had only one qualified petition each.
Both West Garfield trustee Peg Portscheller and Eagle County trustee Chris Romer petitioned for additional terms and were met with no competition. Former Snowmass Village mayor Markey Butler was the only qualified applicant to replace Pitkin County trustee Charles Cunniffe, who will reach his term limit in December.
Butler served as the first female mayor of Snowmass, winning three consecutive two-year terms from 2014 to 2018. She was a nurse by trade and was the CEO of a health care consulting company in Ann Arbor, Michigan, before she and her family moved to the area full time in the early 2000s.
Butler will take control of her new position at the board of trustees meeting Dec. 6.
Design to begin on $40 million student housing development
The board also approved an architect contract and project management services for a $40 million student housing project.
Contractor Anderson Mason Dale will lead the design of four new apartment-style student housing locations in Breckenridge, Vail Valley, Steamboat Springs and Spring Valley. Each location is projected to have 35 units for an estimated total of 50 to 60 beds for students.
Eagle-based Dynamic Program Management will serve as owner’s representative and assist with project management.
The school will release a request for proposals for a general contractor with anticipated advertisement in early September and a selection to be made by the end of October.
According to the CMC website, the units are being designed for upper-division students with a hope for leasing to begin prior to the 2023 fall semester.
