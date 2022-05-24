UPDATE: Four Mile Road reopens Tuesday night
UPDATE 10:34 P.M.: Four Mile Road is now reopened in both directions.
Four Mile Road is closed Tuesday night in Glenwood Springs for police activity, a Garfield County alert states.
This is a developing story. Check back later for more info.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Glenwood Springs and Garfield County make the Post Independent’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
UPDATE: Four Mile Road reopens Tuesday night
UPDATE 10:34 P.M.: Four Mile Road is now reopened in both directions.