Four suspects arrested after police pursuit and crash near Silt

Four suspects were arrested on Tuesday after fleeing the scene of a crash following a police pursuit Monday near Silt, according to a Facebook post from the Silt Police Department.

The incident began around 6:24 p.m. Monday when Colorado State Patrol began pursuing a vehicle near Glenwood Springs. The chase continued west on Interstate 70 until the vehicle rolled multiple times and crashed near mile marker 100, coming to rest off the frontage road near Coal Ridge High School, according to Garfield County Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer Walt Stowe.

After the crash, four men ran from the scene toward the Colorado River. Law enforcement from the sheriff’s office, Silt Police Department, New Castle Police Department and Colorado State Patrol responded to search the area, but the suspects were not located before nightfall.

The search resumed Tuesday morning. Two suspects were found near the Maverik gas station in Silt. One suspect was transported by ambulance to Grand River Hospital for medical treatment and the other was detained.

The remaining two were located later Tuesday morning near the Sinclair gas station at 16th Street and U.S. Highway 6.

Silt police said officers had located and detained all four suspects by 10:30 a.m. Tuesday.

As a precaution during the search, Cactus Valley Elementary School briefly secured the building. Police confirmed there was no active threat to the public.

Stowe said deputies were still compiling reports Tuesday afternoon, and names of the suspects were not yet available. He confirmed that one was taken to jail while the others were released with summonses.

The reason for the pursuit and why the suspects fled on foot has not been released.