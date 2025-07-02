Colorado law enforcement to crack down on driving under the influence over Fourth of July holiday

State law enforcement agencies will crack down on driving under the influence over the Fourth of July weekend, according to a news release from the Colorado Department of Transportation.

Colorado State Patrol and 51 local law enforcement agencies across the state will be out in force over the holiday weekend to enforce driving under the influence laws, including with sobriety checkpoints, the release states. Drivers should expect to see an increased law enforcement presence on the roads through July 7.

With 28 deaths, July had the highest number of fatalities from impaired driving in 2024, according to Colorado Department of Transportation statistics. So far this year, transportation officials have reported 82 deaths related to impaired driving, a 15% decrease from this time last year.

Anyone planning to consume intoxicating substances, including alcohol or marijuana, over the Fourth of July holiday should plan ahead to have a sober ride home or a place to stay, the release states.