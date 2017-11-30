Free Citizen Telegram begins Thursday

As many in the community have surely heard, the Citizen Telegram is free with this week's edition. Simultaneously, the distribution will double.

The things you love about the paper will remain. But this is also an opportunity to ensure the content is specified to western Garfield County readers. Local organizations should feel free to reach out to me directly to ensure I know of everything going on west of Glenwood Springs. I have started and will continue to reach out to officials and stakeholders in New Castle, Silt, Rifle and Parachute because I'd like to get their voice into our community's newspaper.

The Post Independent publishes community members’ columns daily. And while the Telegram will remain a weekly, I hope to add new voices from western Garfield County residents in each edition.

You will see more press release from western organizations and more editorials. Stories that first ran in the Post Independent will be different from their previously published counterparts. They will be tailored to reflect how county-wide issues influence the western part of the county.

Your Citizen Telegram will continue to be devoted to western Garfield County news, more than ever before, and I hope you are as excited for these changes as I am.

Zoom in and out on the map above to see all the places you can pick up a free Citizen Telegram. Click on an icon to find its exact location.