Free Covid-19 testing coming to Glenwood Springs starting Monday

A new free Covid-19 testing site is being set up in the Roaring Fork School District office parking lot in Glenwood Springs, and is to open Monday, Nov. 23.



A coalition of community partners, including Garfield County Public Health and the Roaring Fork School District, plan to bring free Covid-19 testing to a designated site in Glenwood Springs starting on Monday, Nov. 23.

The new Roaring Fork Valley drive-up Covid testing site is being set up in the parking lot between Glenwood Springs High School and the District Office, 1405 Grand Ave. (east of the student lot).

Hours are slated from 7–11 a.m., Monday through Friday, until further notice. No doctor referral is required, but appointments are necessary to be tested. Schedule an appointment here [www.rfvcovidtest.com].

The testing site is being organized by the same coalition of community partners that have been operating the free testing site in El Jebel at the Eagle County Community Center.

Testing turnaround time is approximately 48 hours.

“This is a service in collaboration with our state and local community partners to increase access to Covid testing in the Roaring Fork Valley,” reads a statement on the rfvcovidtest.com website. “Please remember that testing is not a substitute for an examination by your own primary care provider.”

According to the website, partners include the school district, the public health departments of Garfield, Eagle and Pitkin counties, the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, Dr. Brooke Allen of Roaring Fork Neurology, the town of Basalt, Basalt Mayor Bill Kane, the Eagle County Community Center and MicrogenDx.

jstroud@postindependent.com