Free dental clinic open Friday, Saturday in Glenwood Springs

Free Dental clinic in Glenwood Springs WHEN: Friday & Saturday, Oct. 4 and 5 starting at 6 a.m. WHERE: Glenwood Springs High School, 1521 Grand Ave, Glenwood Springs, CO 81601

Dentists from around the state will set up a clinic Friday and Saturday in Glenwood Springs to provide free care on a first-come, first-served basis, with no questions asked.

The free dental clinic, organized by Colorado Mission of Mercy, will be open at the Glenwood Springs High School at 6 a.m. Friday and Saturday.

Organizers advise people to arrive early to ensure they can be served. The clinic will close its doors when it reaches capacity.

More than 1,000 volunteers will work to serve an expected 1,300 patients over the two days.

The patient will go through a dental health “triage” first, where a volunteer will go over medical history, allergies and needs, and then get to see a dentist

The dentists will provide fillings, tooth extractions and cleanings, and may be able to place crowns (for back teeth), flippers (for front teeth), and fit dentures on a limited basis as time permits.

There is no income limit or insurance requirement to receive the service.

“It’s a no-questions asked clinic,” said Pam Dinkfelt, executive director of COMOM. “We want to help individuals who are in dental need.”

To make room for the clinic, school will be canceled for GSHS students on Friday.

COMOM has organized many free dental clinics in the state, but this will be the first clinic on the Western Slope.