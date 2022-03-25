Free health screenings soon at Grand River Health in Rifle

A Grand River Health event offering free health screenings.

Submitted / Annick Pruett

Grand River Health in Rifle is slated to host a day of free health screenings, a Friday news release states.

“We are thrilled to be able to offer this health fair to our community once again,” Grand River Health Community Relations Director Annick Pruett said in the release. “Grand River Health has had a long standing partnership with 9Health and we are thankful conditions in the county finally make it possible for us to host this Fair, which is incredibly popular with our community members.”

The event is scheduled for 7-11 a.m. April 9 at Grand River Health, 501 Airport Road. It is being run in conjunction with statewide nonprofit 9Health 365.

This year’s health fair will offer an increased variety of low cost blood tests, the release states.

“Free screenings this year include blood pressure, height/weight/BMI, Body in Balance plus several of Grand River Health’s physicians will be on hand to answer your medical questions,” the release states. “Grand River Health partners with 9Health 365, a statewide organization, to offer this health fair to the community.”

Per officials at 9Health Fair, participants do not need to fast, the release states. Grand River Health physicians, however, still recommend fasting before getting blood tests to ensure the most accurate results.

“Community health fairs such as 9Health Fair are an affordable way to get important blood work and screenings done,” the release states. “Regular screenings, blood work, and check ups are essential to good health and can flag potential medical issues.”

For more information on the 9Health Fair, call 970-625-6497.

For more information about Grand River Health’s facilities, services and staff, visit http://www.grandriverhealth.org