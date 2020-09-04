Free student meals return for Roaring Fork Schools grab-and-go program

Roaring Fork Schools kitchen manager Vickie Walker fills grab-and-go bags in April 2020 to prep for the meal delivery service during the school shutdowns brought by the coronavirus.

Chelsea Self / Post Independent

The Roaring Fork Schools are again able to provide free weekday meals to students up to age 18, regardless of Free and Reduced Lunch eligibility or school enrollment, the district announced this week.

“This flexibility is possible because the federal government reinstated the waiver from last spring that allowed schools to provide all students with free meals and loosen restrictions on who can pick up the meals,” the district said in a news release.

That had not been the case at the start of the new school year in mid-August. The waiver extension is now in effect through Dec. 31.

Meal distributions are similar to the district’s Grab-and-Go program that operated when schools closed to in-person learning last spring and throughout the summer.

The Roaring Fork Schools meal program allows all children 18 years of age and under to receive one breakfast and one lunch per day, regardless of where the child attends school.

“This program is not just for low-income households. It is for all children, and no qualifications are required,” according to the news release that was issued earlier this week.

During distance learning, meals are being provided on weekdays when school is in session, Monday through Friday, in designated locations in each of the Roaring Fork District communities — Glenwood Springs, Carbondale and Basalt.

For the latest list of locations and schedules, click here. Children also do not have to be present to receive a meal; parents and guardians can pick up meals for their children.

Daily breakfast and lunch menus are available here.