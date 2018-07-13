FreeFridays 7/13: Free Entertainment in Glenwood Springs

In Glenwood Springs, residents and visitors alike can enjoy a plethora of fun activities without breaking the bank. The GSPI created #FreeFridays as your hashtag guide to Friday activities without entry fees. See below for free events you can enjoy with friends and family right here in Glenwood.

Native Son’s Friday the 13th Killer Luau

Where: Glenwood Springs Brew Garden, 115 6th Street, Glenwood Springs, CO 81601

When: 5 p.m.

Friday the 13th on the patio @ Glenwood Springs Brew Garden. Doors open at 4PM. Luau feast brought to you by Native Son. Serving Smoked Pork, Huli Huli Chicken, and Plantain Burgers. Plates and sandwiches available until midnight! Photo-booth available so bring your favorite beach gear. Click here for more info.

Second Friday Reception

Where: Cooper Corner Gallery, 315 8th Street, Glenwood Springs, CO 81601

When: 5 p.m.

Join us this Friday, July 13th, to celebrate the artwork of glass artist Bethany Ostrowski. Come in and have a bite to eat, something to drink and have a chat with Bethany to find out more about how she makes her artworks. Click here for more info.

Friday Afternoon Club featuring Feeding Giants

Where: Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park, 51000 Two Rivers Plaza Road, Glenwood Springs, CO 81601

When: 5 p.m.

This local acoustic duo plays many different genres of music including coffee house rock, classic country, blues and originals, and is often compared to the Civil Wars. Get into this event FREE with the Friday ad from the Post Independent for up to four people starting at 4 p.m. Click here for more info.

New Bridge Art: Second Friday Event

Where: Glenwood Springs Brew Garden, 115 6th Street, Glenwood Springs, CO 81601

When: 6:30 p.m.

Come out to the New Bridge Art Gallery and bring your kids for free face painting and balloons. We will also provide wine & small bites! Stay for a jam session with Painters Stage after 9 pm! Click here for more info.

We hope to see you out there!

– GSPI