FreeFridays: Live Music in Glenwood Springs 7/6

In Glenwood Springs, residents and visitors alike can enjoy a plethora of fun activities without breaking the bank. The GSPI created #FreeFridays as your hashtag guide to Friday activities without entry fees. See below for free events you can enjoy with friends and family right here in Glenwood.

Friday Afternoon Club featuring Charley Wagner

Where: Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park, 51000 Two Rivers Plaza Road, Glenwood Springs, CO 81601

When: 5 p.m.

Charley is a singer songwriter new to the area but is quickly becoming a Friday Afternoon Club favorite. Originally from northern Minnesota, he has a laid back simple folk/Americana sound that will keep you moving and coming back for more.

Get into this event FREE with the Friday ad from the Post Independent for up to four people after 4 p.m. Click here for more info.

Dwight F. Ferren Solo Acoustic Set

Where: Kai Pai Sushi Bar and Lounge, 3950 Midland Ave, Glenwood Springs, CO 81601

When: 7 p.m.

Dwight F. Ferren performs solo acoustic guitar instrumentals for restaurant and bar patrons. Click here for more info.

RnB Enterprise

Where: Rivers Restaurant, 2525 S Grand Ave, Glenwood Springs, CO 81601

When: 9 p.m.

RnB Enterprise playing classic rock, reggae and blues. Click here for more info.