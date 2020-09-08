Freezing temps, travel difficulties expected as winter storm rolls into Glenwood Springs and Colorado

Snow accumulates on the higher mountains while rain hits the Colorado River in South Canyon on Monday afternoon.

Chelsea Self / Post Independent

Travel around Colorado’s high country will be difficult and delays are expected as a winter storm rolls into the region, transportation and weather officials said Tuesday.

Rain turned to snow about 1:30 p.m. Tuesday in the Aspen and Snowmass Village areas, and the storm is hitting hardest along the Continental Divide and the Front Range.

Near Glenwood Springs, Sunlight Ski Area began to see snowfall around the same time.

And now, it really is dumping. Rejoice. 📸 Mica Rusk Posted by Sunlight Mountain Resort on Tuesday, September 8, 2020

A freeze warning from the National Weather Service is also in effect until 10 a.m. Wednesday for Glenwood Springs, with temperatures predicted to fall to as low as 30 degrees.

Highway 82 east of Aspen over Independence Pass remains open as of late Tuesday afternoon, but the rockfall mitigation work scheduled to start Tuesday has been delayed, an official with the Colorado Department of Transportation said. That work, which will go into October, will begin Thursday, weather permitting.

A winter weather advisory for the Aspen and Pitkin County area is in effect until noon Wednesday and calls for high winds (40 mph gusts) and snow totals up to 6 inches in the Gore and Elk mountains and the central mountain valleys, according to the National Weather Service update Tuesday.

Other parts of the state are under winter weather warnings, including along the Interstate 70 mountain corridor and north to south in central Colorado.

“Travel could be very difficult, especially over higher mountain passes. Heavy early-season snow on top of fully leaved trees could result in tree damage and power outages from Tuesday through Wednesday,” according to the weather service.