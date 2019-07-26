From 50,000 mini donuts to fried chicken biscuits, Mountain Fair food vendors satisfy all appetites

From breakfast to dessert, Mountain Fair festival goers can look forward to a smorgasbord of food offerings this weekend.

Now in its 48th year, the Carbondale tradition that kicked off Friday and goes through Sunday anticipates 20,000 attendees.

One of this year’s food vendors — Aspen Mini Donuts — plans on selling 50,000 of its mini sweet treats over the course of the weekend.

“The most popular donut that we make is cinnamon sugar,” Aspen Mini Donuts co-owner Kitti Sanderson said of the crowd favorite. “We make a home-brewed iced coffee, which is relatively new; we just launched that this week and we are really looking forward to putting out lots of cinnamon sugar donuts and iced coffee this weekend.”

Donuts in the fryer.

Prepared hot, fresh and in intervals of six and 12, the Aspen Mini Donuts food truck has the ability to put out as many as 3,000 donuts in an hour. In addition to Kitti Sanderson, the local family-run business also includes husband Robert Sanderson and their 17-year-old son Robert Sanderson Jr.

The self-described “donut connoisseurs” always seek out mini donuts when they travel and in May launched their own mini donut truck that frequents fairs, festivals, fundraisers and, upon request, private events.

“The most important thing for us is to be a part of the community,” Sanderson said. “We are also very sustainable and eco conscious and we really like that message that Mountain Fair was putting off — making sure that the event was 100-percent green hit home with us and is definitely something we wanted to be involved in.”

Get yer biscuits

Another Roaring Fork Valley eatery — The Biscuit food truck, owned by Matt Campbell — plans on selling hundreds of biscuits at this year’s Mountain Fair.

Chef Drew Scott, who has lived in El Jebel for the last 20 years, typically starts prepping the truck’s fluffy goodness at 4 a.m.

A southerner at heart and University of Georgia graduate, Scott always looked forward to the weekend when his father prepared biscuits.

This weekend, the two plan on serving three different biscuits to the Mountain Fair crowd, with the favorite being the Son of a Biscuit.

“It’s a customer favorite and our favorite,” Scott explained of the Son of a Biscuit. “It’s a fried chicken biscuit with avocado, chipotle butter, bacon and cheddar.”

Also on this weekend’s menu, a biscuit that goes by the name of The Beast.

The Beast prominently features ham, grilled onions, bacon and chipotle butter on a fluffy biscuit.

BLT Biscuit with chips.

The third menu item includes a bacon, lettuce and tomato biscuit topped off with honey butter.

“I am looking forward to getting our biscuits out there,” Scott said.

