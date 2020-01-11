GarCo alert: I-70 between New Castle and Canyon Creek closed due to ‘police activity’

Interstate 70 is currently closed between New Castle and Canyon Creek due to “police activity,” according to a Garfield County alert sent out just after 3 p.m.

Traffic is being diverted to Highway 6 at the Canyon Creek and New Castle exits. “Traffic is moving, but expect some delays,” according to the alert.

The incident is reportedly being handled by the Garfield County Sheriff’s Office. Sheriff’s spokesman Walt Stowe was not immediately available for comment on the situation.

As of 4 p.m., westbound traffic was backing up into South Canyon toward Glenwood, and eastbound was stacked up west of New Castle.

Interstate 70 westbound in South Canyon. (Matthew Bennett/Post Independent photo)

There was no official information about possible accidents, but roads are also becoming slick with snow moving through the area.

Colorado Department of Transportation’s cotrip.org indicated there is not estimated time for the road to reopen.

I-70 EB/WB: Road closed between Exit 105 – New Castle and Exit 109 – US 6; Canyon Creek. I-70 closed both directions due to police activity; no estimated time to reopen. https://t.co/UZMq1tswTO — CDOT (@ColoradoDOT) January 11, 2020

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is released.