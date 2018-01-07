GarCo closes gap for high country marijuana sales

Colorado retailers sold just over $900 million worth of recreational marijuana based on data recently released by the Colorado Department of Revenue between January-October, 2017 Here is a list of the top 15 counties with the highest aggregated recreational marijuana sales totals for that period:

Recently released data from the Colorado Department of Revenue shows that, while Summit County leads the state's mountain communities in retail recreational marijuana sales, Garfield County isn't far behind.

Despite two of its towns — Rifle and New Castle — not yet allowing for recreational marijuana, Garfield County sits at 11th in the state with about $18.6 million in recreational marijuana sales in 2017 through October. That's less than $400,000 behind Summit County, currently ranked 10th, for the most on the Western Slope.

The new sales reports can be found at the Colorado Department of Revenue website under 'Marijuana Sales Report.' The data is organized by the year and month, and goes all the way back to 2014, the first year for which recreational marijuana sales were legal in the state.

The monthly reports are further broken down in terms of both medical and recreational sales. According to the data available on the site, Garfield County appears to rank ahead of Summit County in combined medical and recreational marijuana sales in 2017.

Through October, Garfield was at $3,059,314 in medical marijuana sales and, combined with recreational numbers, was at $21,659,301 in total sales.

Summit County, however, is missing data for January 2017. With just $1,113,594 in medical marijuana sales from February to October, Summit falls behind Garfield in total sales.

The Department of Revenue states it will release monthly reports on the seventh business day of every month going forward. The Post Independent will continue to keep readers updated as more information becomes available.