GarCo confirms third presumptive case of COVID-19

Garfield County’s third presumptive positive case of COVID-19 is a male in his 20s, according to a county news release sent out Thursday afternoon.

Garfield County Public Health is collecting information to identify anyone who may have had contact with him. He is recovering at home in isolation, the news release states.

COVID-19 is a disease caused by the novel coronavirus. The virus originated in Wuhan, China late last year. Common symptoms include fever, dry cough and shortness of breath. Although most people will develop only mild symptoms, COVID-19 can cause serious illness for the elderly and those with chronic illnesses and autoimmune disorders.